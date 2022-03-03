Recro Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Recro Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 428,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 368,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.