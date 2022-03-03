Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

O traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,039. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

