Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.82

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,325 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.63.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

Featured Stories

