Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.82

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 24,325 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.63.
Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)
