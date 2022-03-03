Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 148.4% in February

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,173,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Real Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

