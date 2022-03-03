Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

