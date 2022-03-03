Raze Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $415,265.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.43 or 0.06653088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.42 or 1.00100561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

