Raymond James Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $15.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE NVTA opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. Invitae has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

