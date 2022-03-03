Raymond James Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.