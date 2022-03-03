Raymond James Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of PRMRF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 9,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

