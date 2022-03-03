Raymond James Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $70.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

NYSE AMRC opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 18.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after buying an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

