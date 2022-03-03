Raymond James Cuts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $265.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $286.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $235.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.69. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

