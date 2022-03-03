Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

TSE:TV opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$126.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.