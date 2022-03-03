Raymond James Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $39.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

