Raymond Barrios Acquires 2,875 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $547.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.