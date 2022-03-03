Raymond Barrios Acquires 2,875 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $547.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.