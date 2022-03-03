Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 388.9% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,022. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.
