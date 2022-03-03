Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 388.9% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,022. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

