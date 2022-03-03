Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNDB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Randolph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

