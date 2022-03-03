Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $226,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Rand Capital (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

