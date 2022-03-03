Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0070

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $398,416.65 and $14,222.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.62 or 0.06681495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.78 or 1.00013225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.