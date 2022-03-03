Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 293,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.