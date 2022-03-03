Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Qurate Retail worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.