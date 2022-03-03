QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QuinStreet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $594.63 million, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.