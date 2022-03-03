QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 123,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,633. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

