Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

