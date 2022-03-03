Quant Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $86.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $128.77 or 0.00302999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004420 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.01 or 0.01171839 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

