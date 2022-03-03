Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Lowered to $225.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $174.14 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

