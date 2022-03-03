Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

