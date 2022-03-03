Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for BioLife Solutions, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a P/E ratio of -114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.