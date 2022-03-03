Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Decreased by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

