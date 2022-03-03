Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

