Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.93% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.