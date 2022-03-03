Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Harsco Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harsco in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE HSC opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

