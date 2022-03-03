Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

