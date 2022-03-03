Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cable One, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cable One in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $13.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $14.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $57.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,437.70 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,569.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,754.52.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

