Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 80,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,761. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 684.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.