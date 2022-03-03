PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock Position Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 895.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of PCT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

