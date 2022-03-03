Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.94. Pure Storage shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 186,857 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 452,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.