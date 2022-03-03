Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

