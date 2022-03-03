Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
