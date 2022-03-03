Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.20

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.20 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.62). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 157,145 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

