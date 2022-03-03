PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 18,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.14. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.