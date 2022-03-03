PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.62% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,559 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

