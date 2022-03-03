Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1,392 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

