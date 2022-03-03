Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.21) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.49) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.63) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.06) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,734.83 ($23.28).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($15.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,242.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,365.27. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

