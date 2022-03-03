Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.77. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

