ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.69

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.69 and traded as low as $49.43. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 109,601,357 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,728,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

