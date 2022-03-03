Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 537.9% in February

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 537.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.