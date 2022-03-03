Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,655. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
