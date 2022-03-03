Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,655. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

