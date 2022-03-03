Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,302.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,800,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

