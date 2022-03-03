Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,417. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

