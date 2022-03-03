Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.45. 9,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,751. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.