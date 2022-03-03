Private Trust Co. NA Sells 551 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 191,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,231. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.